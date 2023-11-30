Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Russian oil product exports via Tuapse hit by stormy weather

Russian oil product exports via Tuapse hit by stormy weather

in Freight News 30/11/2023

Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse in November were down 43% from initial plans at 0.63 million metric tons owing to storms in the area, traders said and LSEG data showed.

At least 10 cargoes are awaiting oil products loading near the port of Tuapse, one ship broker said.

“November volumes would be loaded in December, but the weather is still stormy,” a trader said.

Russia’s ministry of transport on Thursday said that restrictions on navigation at key Black Sea ports remain in place because of adverse weather.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by David Goodman)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software