Russian oil product exports via Tuapse hit by stormy weather

Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse in November were down 43% from initial plans at 0.63 million metric tons owing to storms in the area, traders said and LSEG data showed.

At least 10 cargoes are awaiting oil products loading near the port of Tuapse, one ship broker said.

“November volumes would be loaded in December, but the weather is still stormy,” a trader said.

Russia’s ministry of transport on Thursday said that restrictions on navigation at key Black Sea ports remain in place because of adverse weather.

