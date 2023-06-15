S. Korean Shipyards Tackle Manpower Shortage with Foreign Worker Initiatives

South Korean shipyards are making various efforts to attract foreign workers in response to a shortage of manpower.

The nation’s shipbuilding industry is expected to face a shortage of approximately 13,000 production workers in the third quarter of this year, according to the Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding Association.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a company that employs around 2,000 foreign workers, including those from its subcontractors, has established the industry’s first foreigner support center.

As part of this initiative, the company has assembled a team of 22 interpreters to assist foreign workers with their adaptation.

In addition, it has partnered with Hankuk University of Foreign Studies to hire eight student interns who will work at its Ulsan shipyard.

Hanwha Ocean Co., formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., has renovated nine dormitories within its Okpo shipyard specifically for foreign workers.

Furthermore, the company offers dishes from the workers’ home countries at the dormitory restaurant on weekends.

To support the smooth integration of newcomers, Hanwha Ocean has introduced a coordinator program that pairs them with existing workers who are familiar with Korean culture and language.

The estimated number of foreign workers employed by the shipbuilder, including those from its subcontractors, is approximately 1,600.

Meanwhile, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., which has approximately 1,300 foreign workers, provides settlement support funds to newly hired workers.

“Given the labor shortage faced by the shipbuilding industry due to a surge in orders, foreign workers are seen as the only viable solution to meet the immediate demands,” an industry official said.

Source: Korea Bizwire