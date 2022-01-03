S.Korea’s 2021 Crude Oil Imports Fell 2.3% – Preliminary Data

South Korea’s crude oil imports fell 2.3% to 958.0 million barrels in 2021, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday.

Data also showed December crude oil imports edged up 0.3% to 84.7 million barrels from a year earlier. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Dec 2021 Nov 2021* Dec 2020* 2021 2020* Crude Oil 84.7 80.4 84.4 958.0 980.3 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh: Editing by Neil Fullick)