Saudi Arabia and the UAE provide 3 quarters of Japan’s oil needs in January

Saudi Arabia maintained its position as top crude oil supplier to Japan in January with 36.54 million barrels, or 45.7 percent of the total imports, according to data from Agency for Natural Resources and Energy belonging to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI.)

Japan imported a total of 80.01 million barrels during that month. 93.5 percent of those were provided by 7 Arab countries, the agency reported.

Imports from the United Arab Emirates amounted to 24.25 million barrels or 30.3 percent, while imports from Qatar equaled 6.189 million barrels, or 7.7 percent of the total.

Kuwait equaled 4.4 million barrels, or 5.6 percent.

Bahrain provided 1.85 million barrels or 2.3 percent of the total, while imports from Oman amounted to 1.31 million barrels or 1.6 percent in January, Algeria’s share was 0.3 percent of the total, METI data showed.

Imports from the natural zone, bordering Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were 185,643 barrels or 0.2 percent of total imports.

Russia provided 2.30 million barrels, or 2.9 percent of the total. American oil imported by Japan in January amounted to 0.6 percent of total imports. Ecuador exported nearly 740,000 crude oil to Japan, or 0.9 percent of the total imports.

American sanctions against Tehran led Japanese oil and energy companies to stop importing Iranian crude since last year. Prior to the sanctions, Iranian oil provided about 5 percent of Japan’s oil needs.

Countries of South East Asia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia provided Japan with 1.2 million barrels (1.5 percent). Crude from Australia and Papua New Guinea imported by Japan in January was each at 0.1 percent of the total imports.

The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived to refineries, tanks and warehouses located at ports in Japan during the month of January.

Source: Arab News