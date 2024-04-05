SBITC added to ONE’s CTP service

Subic Bay International Terminals (SBITC), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation at the Port of Subic in the Philippines, is now part of Ocean Network Express’ (ONE) China Thailand Philippines (CTP) service.

The inaugural call of the CTP service to SBITC on 26 March was executed with the 2,741-TEU boxship MARINA ONE. The service links the Port of Subic to East Asia, complementing the existing route between the Philippines and Singapore by further enhancing convenience for customers. It also provides a direct link from Thailand to Subic via the Laem Chabang port.

With a turnaround time of 28 days, the service rotates through the following ports: Laem Chabang (Thailand), Cai Mep (Vietnam), Manila (Philippines), Subic (Philippines), Qingdao (China), Pusan (South Korea), Shanghai (China), Laem Chabang.

Operated by a consortium of ONE and Regional Container Lines (RCL), the CTP service utilizes four vessels ranging from 2,400 to 2,700 TEUs.

SBITC sits strategically within the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales with access to major intra-Asia shipping routes, and serves as the gateway to northern and central Luzon.

Source: ICTSI