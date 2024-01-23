ScanReach and Stolt Tankers join forces to elevate the adoption of Onboard Wireless Connectivity

ScanReach and Stolt Tankers Join Forces to Elevate onboard wireless Connectivity. ScanReach, a leading innovator in maritime technology, and Stolt Tankers, a global leader in transportation and storage solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquids, have come together to implement and test onboard connectivity and safety aboard the Chemical Tanker “Stolt Breland”.

This collaborative effort marks a significant leap forward in maritime technology and underscores both companies’ commitment to cyber security, sustainability, safety and the well-being of crew members.

Reshaping Maritime Safety and Efficiency

The centerpiece of this partnership is the deployment of ScanReach’s cutting-edge onboard wireless connectivity platform, which will empower the “Stolt Breland” with advanced solutions designed to enhance safety, security, and efficiency. Beside the teamwork and close collaboration between the stakeholders Rui Pereira (Stolt Engineering & Connectivity Specialist) and Paul Robbe (Scanreach VP Sales & BD), the key solution features include:

1. ConnectPOB: This groundbreaking technology and application can be part of the safety infrastructure providing real-time personnel on-board (POB) monitoring, enabling the crew and management to ensure the safety of all individuals on the vessel. In emergency situations, ConnectPOB prove invaluable in coordinating responses and evacuations, ultimately safeguarding lives.

2. Vibration Monitoring for Preventative Maintenance: The inclusion of vibration monitoring technology will enable early detection of mechanical issues, ensuring timely maintenance and preventing costly breakdowns. This proactive approach to maintenance will increase operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

3. Gas Detection Sensors: Advanced gas detection sensors will be deployed across the vessel, providing real-time data on gas levels to ensure a safe and secure environment for both the crew and the cargo. Timely alerts will be generated in the event of any anomalies.

“Stolt Tankers has demonstrated trust and ambition in embracing the latest technology for the seas. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of a safer, more efficient maritime industry. We are proud to work together to deliver the highest standards of connectivity and safety to the crew and the environment. The “Stolt Breland” will be a testament to what is achievable when industry leaders come together to drive innovation,” said Sven-Eric Brooks, CEO, ScanReach.

Sean Crowley, Sr. Project Manager of Stolt Tankers, commented,

“At Stolt Tankers, safety, sustainability, and technological advancement have always been paramount. Our partnership with ScanReach is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the maritime industry. By equipping the “Stolt Breland” with ScanReach’s state-of-the-art connectivity and safety solutions, we are enhancing the security and well-being of our crew.

This collaboration is set to bring about a new era of maritime safety, security, and efficiency, underlining the pivotal role that cutting-edge technology plays in addressing the challenges of the industry. The “Stolt Breland”, equipped with ScanReach’s onboard connectivity platform, is a promising example of maritime innovation.

