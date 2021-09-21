Scope launches ESG assessments of 70,000 ships, CII Ratings for 40,000 ships

Scope has launched Ship Review to enhance the transparency of ships’ environmental, sustainability and reliability/safety performance. Ship Review is the first dedicated product to display Carbon Intensity Indicator ratings, an incoming IMO requirement.

CII ratings will be instrumental in helping the industry meet the International Maritime Organization’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Strategy’s target of cutting carbon intensity by 50% by 2050 through energy efficiency improvements, new technology and low or zero-carbon fuel.

Ship Review has created independent ESG assessments of more than 70,000 vessels, helping ship owners, operators and other industry stakeholders meet tighter emerging standards, comply with increasingly heavy regulatory requirements, and align with Paris and other climate targets and standards including the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Scope’s Ship Review will help:

Ship owners and ship managers meet mandatory decarbonisation targets and implement eco-friendly measures to meet the requirements of customers and partners on reliable, safe, green and sustainable shipping.

Banks and investors implement regulatory requirements and standards (Poseidon Principles, SASB, SFDR, CSRD etc.) to support climate-neutral ship financing.

Port authorities and flag states implement incentives and audits to promote clean and safe shipping operations for cleaner harbours and cities.

Shippers and logistics companies identify environmentally friendly sea-transport providers to meet the needs of consumers who want their products have a green footprint.

“With Ship Review, we are taking a unique product to the maritime industry,” said Ralf Garrn, Managing Director and project lead at Scope Group. “The product offers an independent evaluation to the maritime market to meet the needs and requirements of all participants in the maritime industry.”

Ship Review calculates several carbon intensity indicators, including the Annual Efficiency Ratio (ARE), the Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI) as well as total CO2 emitted in a year. Comparing the emissions of different ship types, ship management companies and specific voyages allows users to drill down and select alternatives that emit less CO2 per cargo carried.

The CII measures ships’ operational efficiency in grams of CO2 emitted according to deadweight tonnage and nautical miles travelled. and will be a core input into a ship’s annual ranking, which runs on a scale of A to E. Ship Review has calculated CII rating estimates for all applicable ship types, currently numbering more than 40.000 vessels, applying the IMO’s methodology and using certified monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) data as well as satellite data for distances sailed for more accuracy.

