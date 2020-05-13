Seatronx Launches New Digital Matrix Switching Command Center

Seatronx, manufacturer, distributor and designer of the finest rugged electronics catering specifically to the military, maritime and industrial markets, announced today the launch of the Seatronx Digital Matrix Switching Command Control system (SCC).

The Seatronx SCC takes bridge control to a completely new level. The system not only allows operators to control individual or multiple displays including power on/off, input selection, brightening, dimming and night mode view, it is also fully customizable with optional modules for added functionality. These accessory modules let users incorporate KVM mouse, keyboard and touchscreen switching; vessel monitoring applications; NMEA data viewing; camera control; and environmental control such as lighting, shades or any other asset onboard.

“Seatronx has created the highest quality, most user-friendly digital switching system available,” said Keith Cariani, executive principal, Seatronx. “What is so unique about our system is that it’s modular and can be scaled up or down to meet any requirement or budget.”

The Seatronx Digital Matrix SSC starts with a 7-inch digital touchscreen panel and compact blackbox processor that includes a built-in Powered over Ethernet (PoE) network to simplify installation and programming, saving both time and money. Boasting a powerful 533MHz CPU and 128MB of non-volatile flash memory, the SCC-PRO-3 processor at the heart of the Command Control system packs a big punch and has plenty of effortless expansion capabilities. With a built-in RF transceiver and support for wireless bi-directional communications using robust ZigBee® technology, the processor can provide users real-time feedback from supported Seatronx devices.

“The SCC is an ideal solution for a variety of classes and styles of boats,” said Anthony Zuccarelli, operations principal, Seatronx. “Because of its versatility, it is ideal for any boat refit, as well as boat builders who would like to improve their customer experience with truly custom capabilities. We are positive that users will be thrilled with its performance.”

Eliminating the need for complicated video matrix switchers, the Seatronx SSC is engineered to work seamlessly with Seatronx VSRT series displays. The premier modular digital switching solution is for any multi-display project where easy and safe operation of the system is paramount. Simple one-touch commands let users take control of individual or multiple displays from any helm, bridge or control center. Easy to install and set up, the Seatronx SSC is fully customizable with built-in menus and graphics options, such as a wide dimming control range and presets for input selection with multiple modes of operation. Accessory modules include the SCC-KVM-8X8 for seamless control of up to eight displays or multiple trackball or keyboard devices, or the SCC-VM-9 modular video switching matrix that allows up to nine input cards and nine output cards to distribute video from all onboard computers and black box processors.

Source: Seatronx