Singapore’s first LNG-powered Bunker Tanker Christened by MPA Chief Executive

Singapore-based bunker tanker owner and operator Sinanju Tankers Holdings (“Sinanju”) achieved a new milestone today with the launch of the republic’s inaugural LNG-powered conventional bunker tanker.

The 7,990 dwt vessel was christened “Marine Vicky” by her Lady Sponsor, Ms. Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) at a launch ceremony held in Nantong, China at Keppel Nantong Shipyard, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine (“Keppel O&M”).

Ms. Quah said, “This is Singapore’s first bunker tanker to run on LNG and signifies the momentum in the industry to adopt LNG as a marine fuel. We are pleased to support Singapore companies such as Sinanju and Keppel O&M through the MPA LNG bunkering pilot programme. The maritime sector is evolving and through these steps, we aim to further strengthen Singapore’s offering as a global maritime hub.”

Mr. Ju Kai Meng, Managing Director of Sinanju said, “Sinanju is taking a bold move to pioneer the use of LNG as a clean, alternative fuel for bunker tankers in Singapore with the launch of “Marine Vicky”. It is an exciting beginning for our sector and I encourage more bunker tankers to be built with the view of using alternative fuels or other sustainable methods in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and its environmental impact.”

Sinanju partnered Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) (“Mitsui AP”), the Singapore subsidiary of Japan-based Mitsui & Co., a leading comprehensive trading and investment firm to place the newbuilding order with Keppel O&M.

Mr. Taku Morimoto, Executive Vice President and COO of Mitsui AP said, “We are truly delighted with the launch of Singapore’s very first dual-fuel bunker tanker, which marks an important milestone in Singapore’s journey to become a world leader in supplying clean marine fuels.

“We thank our partners Sinanju and Keppel O&M, and everyone who contributed to the safe and successful construction of “Marine Vicky”. In particular, we would like to acknowledge the MPA for its great foresight and support for the maritime industry. Mitsui aspires to create eco-friendly societies and we look forward to contributing further to the Maritime Singapore Green Initiative.”

Mr. Tan Leong Peng, Executive Director (New Builds), Keppel O&M, added, “We are at the forefront in providing environmental solutions in the marine industry, enabling us to support Sinanju with our dual-fuel vessel solutions. This bunker tanker will be the third dual-fuel vessel to be delivered by Keppel O&M. Dual-fuel technology enables more sustainable and economical operations, with more efficient fuel consumption, and underlines our ability to consistently provide value-added solutions.”

For this project, Sinanju appointed SeaTech Solutions International (“SeaTech”), a leading Singapore-based ship design and consultancy firm to design the dual-fuel bunker tanker.

Mr Prabjot Singh Chopra, Vice President – Technology at SeaTech shared, “We are very honoured to be entrusted by our valued client Sinanju to be the designer and integrator for Singapore’s first dual fuel bunker vessel. Together with Sinanju and other stakeholders, we carried out safety studies simulating various scenarios to finally develop this design. We are excited to see the vessel in operation.”

Marine Vicky” is built to the requirements of classification society Bureau Veritas and measures 103-metre long and 19-metre wide. She is equipped with a 55 cubic metre LNG tank with a fuel gas supply system on deck to supply gas to the engine. The vessel is also fitted with pipelines and tanks that enable it to carry multiple grades of marine fuel cargo.

The LNG-powered bunker tanker will commence operations in Q1 2020 under a 2-year time-charter agreement with ExxonMobil Asia Pacific to deliver their new EMF.5™ Engineered Marine Fuels. This will ensure ExxonMobil’s customers have high quality, compliant fuel options when bunkering in Singapore waters.

Mr Ju concluded, “We have accomplished a significant milestone today, but our sights are already set on the next one – to ensure that my crew is trained to handle LNG safely and in accordance to the strict procedures in place. We will be well prepared to further our ambition in carrying out LNG bunkering in 2021.”

Source: Sinanju Tankers Holdings