SM Line’s Cooperation Deal with 2M Expires

SM Line announced on Feb. 15 that its cooperation deal with the 2M Alliance, a global shipping alliance composed of Maersk and MSC, has expired. As a result, the company now provides shipping services on a solo basis.

The two sides have cooperated on the Asia-North America West Coast (NAWC) route since May 2020.

With the expiration of this partnership, SM Line has integrated its three NAWC southern routes (Los Angeles and Long Beach) into one.

Industry analysts expect that SM Line will be able to allocate an additional 10 percent of its freight space to the NAWC route. In addition, it will be able to make decisions on route management more quickly than before.

Meanwhile, SM Line has deployed a total of 28 temporary container ships so far and plans to deploy all of its available ships in 2022 as well.

Source: Business Korea