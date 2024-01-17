Stena Oil commences operations in Frederikshavn

Stena Oil has initiated operations at the new fuel terminal in Frederikshavn. Towards the end of last week, Stena Terminals A/S, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stena Oil, and the Port of Frederikshavn, signed the takeover agreement, signifying that Stena Oil has taken possession of the terminal.

“We have a good collaboration with the Port of Frederikshavn, and we have maintained an ongoing dialogue throughout the entire process. Our focus has consistently been to kickstart our operations in Frederikshavn, and we are pleased that we have now achieved that goal,” says Jonas Persson, MD of Stena Oil.

The new terminal enables a more efficient infrastructure for Stena Oil and complements the existing operations in Gothenburg. In connection with the establishment in Frederikshavn, a newly built bunkering vessel will be deployed in the first quarter of this year that handle various types of fuels, including biofuels and methanol. One of the customers to be served from Frederikshavn is Stena Line with its ferry routes in Denmark and the Kattegat.

“We are moving into a newly built, state-of-the-art terminal with a capacity of 75,000 cubic meters. The geographical location brings us closer to our customers, allowing us to offer an even more efficient delivery with environmental benefits and solutions for future fuels,” says Jonas Persson.

Stena Oil is part of the Stena Metall Group, which reported a turnover of SEK 44 billion during the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

”The startup of Stena Oils activities is a major milestone for Port of Frederikshavn, and it is with the greatest pleasure, that we can now finally welcome Stena Oil to Frederikshavn”, says Mikkel Seedorff Sørensen, CEO Port of Frederikshavn.

The terminal is situated at the new areas at the port with 14 meter water depth, that were established in connection with an expansion of the port from 2016-2020.

”It is a result of a close collaboration with Stena Oil, that we are now able to hand over the bunker terminal after a construction period marked by challenges, and we look forward to the increasing level of activity, the bunker operations will bring to Port of Frederikshavn”, says Mikkel Seedorff Sørensen.

Source: Stena Oil