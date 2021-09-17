Surgut sells Nov-loading ESPO oil at highest premium since Jan 2020

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold three cargoes of ESPO crude loading in November at the highest premiums in 21 months, buoyed by a rebound in China’s demand, several trade sources said.

The producer sold the cargoes at premiums of just above $4 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said, the highest since January 2020. ESPO-DUB

European trader Mercuria may have won the tender, they said, although it was not immediately clear how many cargoes it had been awarded.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)