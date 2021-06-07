Svitzer Americas appoints new managing director for Dominican Republic & Caribbean

Effective 1 June 2021, Matthias Reinarz has been appointed new Managing Director for Svitzer in the Dominican Republic & Caribbean. He replaces Dickson Rivas, who after a long career with Svitzer is stepping down and retiring by the end of the year. Until his retirement, Dickson Rivas will remain available as special advisor.

Svitzer has been present in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean islands since 2010 through a joint venture with Remolcadores Dominicanos, and is the leading towage provider in the Caribbean with 23 vessels servicing 10 operations.

Commenting on the appointment of Matthias Reinarz, Arjen van Dijk, Managing Director Svitzer Americas, said: “I am very pleased that Matthias Reinarz has accepted the position as Managing Director in the Dominican Republic & Caribbean. Matthias Reinarz comes with broad management experience and a long and proven track record within both shipping and towage. With his strong combination of commercial mindset and operational experience, he is the right person to further develop and grow our operations and customer relations in the Caribbean. I also want to thank Dickson Rivas for his strong dedication and efforts throughout his years with Svitzer, he has been instrumental in growing Svitzer’s presence and position in the Dominican Republic.”

Commenting on his appointment, Matthias Reinarz, said: “I am very excited about the opportunity to head Svitzer’s operations in the Dominican Republic & Caribbean and I look forward to further developing our services together with the team to ensure that Svitzer continues to deliver safe, reliable and efficient towage services to our customers, and thus remains the preferred towage provider in the region.”

In the Americas region, Svitzer employees 835 people and operates more than 80 vessels, delivering marine services to global and regional customers across 12 countries.

Source: Svitzer