Tankers International partners with Baltic Exchange to enhance its popular VLCC Fixture app

Tankers International, the world’s leading shipping pool for VLCCs, today announced that it will be partnering with the Baltic Exchange to further enhance data sharing and the provision of market insights for its popular VLCC Fixture app.

Paid app subscribers will benefit from access to Baltic Exchange benchmarks and forward curves in addition to the current data offering, which includes information on bunker prices, fixing rates, laycan, demurrage and commissions as well as a full breakdown of TCE calculations. Subscribers can also access cargo forecasts and receive real time fixture notifications via WhatsApp. There is also an option to receive fixture data via an API feed to integrate directly into own systems.

The data sharing agreement will provide even greater quality insight and real-time updates for app users and will continue to support market stakeholders in understanding the current developments of the global VLCC market.

First launched in 2014, the Tankers International VLCC Fixture app is the only publicly available source of comprehensive fixture data for the global VLCC fleet and provides wider market access to data that was once only provided to a select few brokers. The app has continued to expand in popularity since it was re-launched in December 2021, as more data points and market insight have been made available to subscribers.

Charlie Grey, Chief Executive Officer of Tankers International, said: “The dynamic nature of our market today means that shipowners, charterers and brokers all need quality data faster to support their decision making. Our partnership with the Baltic Exchange will enable even greater collaboration on real-time information that’s used by both our pool partners and our wider app subscriber base. Our subscribers extend to multiple stakeholders across the supply chain, from media to analysts and market investors. We’re pleased to partner with such a renowned institution regarding trading data and look forward to providing even greater insight into our sector.”

“We are pleased to welcome Tankers International as official members of the Baltic Exchange. We have been providing assessments for the tanker market for more than 25 years and continue to partner with like-minded and valued operators in the tanker sector to ensure our benchmarks remain at the heart of the global shipping industry. I look forward to many years of close dialogue with the team at Tankers International,” said Mark Jackson, CEO of Baltic Exchange.

Source: Tankers International