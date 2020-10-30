The CMA CGM CHAMPS ELYSEES joins the fleet: the second 23 000 TEU container vessel to be powered by liquefied natural gas

The CMA CGM CHAMPS ELYSEES has joined CMA CGM Group’s fleet, a world leader in shipping and logistics, as well as the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the Group’s new flagship, the world’s largest container vessel powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The vessel was then blessed and officially named by her Godmother, Dany Qian, Vice President SSE at Jinko Solar, who wished the ship, the captain and its crew the best of luck on their future voyages with the traditional words “May God bless this ship and all who will sail on her”.

LNG, a pioneering choice aimed at preserving air quality and driving the energy transition

Today, LNG is the most advanced solution when it comes to preserving air quality. It enables a 99% reduction in sulfur dioxide and fine particle emissions, and an 85% reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions, going well above and beyond existing regulation. LNG emits up to 20% less CO2 compared to fuel motorization. This technology is one of the first step towards achieving CMA CGM Group’s ambitious 2050 objective of carbon neutrality.

Innovation-packed vessels, the result of 7 years of research and development from CMA CGM experts

These nine vessels are packed with innovations, the result of a long cooperation between CMA CGM’s research and development experts and industrial partners. In addition to LNG engines, these vessels feature state-of-the-art technologies, with a cockpit featuring the latest digital onboard technology to assist the captain and crew, especially during port maneuvers; or a straight bow with integrated bulb, rudder and propeller with a redefined design that improves their hydrodynamics, thus reducing energy consumption. These 9 vessels bear a specific “LNG Powered” label that will be recognizable on all seas across the globe.

CMA CGM pioneers France’s LNG field of excellence in maritime transport

The CMA CGM CHAMPS ELYSEES, along with its eight 23 000 TEU sister ships (twenty-foot equivalent unit), including the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, will be registered at the French International Register (FIR). They will bear the names of landmark Parisian monuments and other renowned venues and institutions from throughout the French capital (Champs Elysées, Palais Royal, Louvre, Rivoli, Montmartre, Concorde, Trocadéro, and Sorbonne).

Source: CMA CGM