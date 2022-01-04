UKMTO cautions vessels in Red Sea after reports of vessel attack near Yemen

Recent News

  

04/01/2022

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations has cautioned ships passing by an area in the Red Sea after it received reports of an attack on a vessel some 23 nautical miles west of Yemen’s Ras Isa marine terminal Jan. 2. The UKMTO posted the note of caution on twitter Jan. 3.

Investigations are ongoing regarding the incident, UKMTO said in the tweet, without providing further details. “Vessels are advised to exercise caution when transiting this area,” it said.

The US Fifth Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on the potential attack.

The US Fifth Fleet is responsible for about 2.5 million square miles of area including the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea.
