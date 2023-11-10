Ukraine steel output decreases 11.7% in Jan-Oct y/y – union

Recent News

  

Ukraine produced 5.16 million metric tons of steel in the first ten months of 2023, an 11.7% fall from the same period in 2022, data released by the steel producers union showed.

The decline in production followed Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and the destruction of leading steel plants in fighting since then.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation”.

Ukraine was a major steel producer and exporter before the invasion. In 2022, steel output decreased by 70.7% to 6.3 million tonnes.

The data released by the union also showed that rolled steel output had fallen 13% from a year earlier to 4.37 million tons so far in 2023, and that pig iron production had dropped 15.6% to 4.91 million tons.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

