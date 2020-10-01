Valenciaport, the smartest port

Valenciaport heads the ranking of the Top 10 Smart Ports of the Spanish Port System, a position that reaffirms the commitment of the Valencia Port Authority (PAV) to reinforce its leadership position “as a reference and strategic hub of the Mediterranean in the management of goods and traffic, its commitment to sustainability and the environment, and digitalisation and transparency”.

This ranking has been drawn up by the Civil Engineering magazine of CEDEX after evaluating the ports that form part of the Spanish port system from an economic, social/institutional, environmental perspective and the degree of digitalisation. Valenciaport, heads the list with a total of 299.47 points, 17 points above the second ranked port of Barcelona and more than 50 points above the third ranked port of Bilbao.

The PAV facilities also lead the Environmental section (67.73 points), ahead of Huelva (58.44), Tarragona (57.01) or Barcelona (52.27), and the Social section (82.24 points) above Vigo (77.83) or Algeciras (70.24). In the remaining categories, Valenciaport comes second in economic/operational and political/institutional terms, and third in the degree of digitalisation.

According to the CEDEX report, Smart Ports are supported by technology to dynamise and modernise maritime transport, which allows port services to be improved, satisfying the needs of users in the best possible way. The PAV has a strategy in this line to increase the technological level of the port cluster, encouraging collaboration with the whole community to improve the competitiveness of the sector. In this sense, tools such as Valenciaportpcs, an electronic platform that allows the intelligent and secure exchange of information between public and private agents, have become a reference for the sector. Furthermore, it is worth highlighting the commitment to the 2030 objective, zero emissions, with a firm and decisive commitment to the implementation of renewable energies with investments in wind and photovoltaic energy or the construction of a new electrical substation.

In this sense, it should be noted that the PAV has received two awards at the World Port Sustainability Awards 2020 of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) for the GREEN C PORTS and LOOP-PORTS projects, coordinated by the Valenciaport Foundation, in the categories of “Resilient Infrastructure” and “Climate and Energy” respectively. The port of Valencia has also received the GREEN4SEA Port Award 2019 in environmental matters for its H2Ports project, a pilot initiative which will make the port of Valencia the first in Europe to use hydrogen in its terminals. It is also nominated by GREEN C PORTS for the enerTIC awards.

Source: Port Authority of Valencia