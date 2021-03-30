Vesconite Bearings introduces ready-to-fit propeller shaft bearings

Vesconite Bearings has been hard at work identifying the most common propeller shaft bearings used in the leisure marine industry.

It has done so to ensure that the right stock is available when clients need a particular item.

Vesconite Bearings has since identified 170 frequently used sizes.

Its imperial sizes range from shaft diameters of ¾ through to 6½ inches with a bearing length of 30 inches.

In metric sizes, meanwhile, the range extends for shaft diameters from 20 to 155 mm with a length of 620 mm.

It also has a range of flanged bearings available and can machine special sizes of any diameter.

“Vesconite Hilube is an exceptional bearing material, especially in the marine industry that faces demanding conditions,” says CEO Dr Jean-Patrick Leger.

“It is made from internally-lubricated polymers that have ultra-low friction and no-swell properties. These attributes make Vesconite Hilube ideal for marine bearing applications in submerged or dry applications,” he adds.

Source: Vesconite Bearings