VOTI Detection Awarded Follow on order from Ports America

VOTI Detection Inc. (“VOTI” or “the Company”) (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that it had received a follow on order from Ports America for 11 X-ray scanning systems to be deployed at the company’s passenger cruise terminal in New York. Ports America is the largest terminal operator and stevedore in the United States operating in more than 42 ports and 80 locations. The order is for XR3D-60 and XR3D-100 systems and delivery is expected over the next few months.

“We are extremely pleased to have received this follow-on order from Ports America” commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection, “Ports America is the largest operator of ports in the U.S. and their reputation for excellence is well accepted in the industry. This follow-on order is a very important endorsement of the superior technology of our X-ray scanning systems as well as the reliability of our strong customer support. The order also represents our continued growth and solid positioning in the cruise/maritime vertical. We look forward to further building on this important strategic relationship.”

Source: VOTI Detection