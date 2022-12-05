Wilh Wilhelmsen : Responsible refrigeration on ships – Enabling you to comply with regulations and reduce carbon emissions

Did you know that every 10% loss of refrigerant in a ship’s refrigeration system increases energy consumption by up to 20%? Refrigerant leaks result in more energy needed to deliver the necessary level of cooling, and could contribute to higher emission from the ship.

From the growing number of regulations worldwide, we know that the industry is starting to recognise refrigerants’ significance within ship emissions. It is also clear that industry players in all regions and levels must now ensure full compliance or suffer the consequences. Converting to low GWP refrigerants and focusing on leak prevention can greatly support regulatory compliance, and at the same time, enable you to become more efficient.

The adoption of responsible refrigeration is imminent, and avoiding the tide of change is not an option. It is time for you to take an active role in our fight against global warming and climate change.

Source: Wilhelmsen Holding ASA