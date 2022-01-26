World Steel Association: 2021 Global Crude Steel Production Up By 3.7%

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 158.7 million tonnes (Mt) in December 2021, a 3.0% decrease compared to December 2020.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.2 Mt in December 2021, down 9.6% on December 2020. Asia and Oceania produced 116.1 Mt, down 4.4%. The CIS produced 8.9 Mt, down 3.0%. The EU (27) produced 11.1 Mt, down 1.4%. Europe, Other produced 4.3 Mt, down 0.8%. The Middle East produced 3.9 Mt, up 22.1%. North America produced 9.7 Mt, up 7.5%. South America produced 3.5 Mt, down 8.7%.

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2020. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa

Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam

CIS: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan

European Union (27)

Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom

Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 86.2 Mt in December 2021, down 6.8% on December 2020. India produced 10.4 Mt, up 0.9%. Japan produced 7.9 Mt, up 5.4%. The United States produced 7.2 Mt, up 11.9%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.6 Mt, the same as in December 2020. South Korea produced 6.0 Mt, up 1.1%. Germany produced 3.1 Mt, up 0.1%. Turkey produced 3.3 Mt, down 2.3%. Brazil produced 2.6 Mt, down 11.4%. Iran is estimated to have produced 2.8 Mt, up 15.1%.

2021 global crude steel production totals

Total world crude steel production was 1,950.5 Mt in 2021, a 3.7% increase compared to 2020. Please see the Steel Data Viewer for the complete listing of annual production totals by country.



Source: World Steel Association