Zero Emission Cable Laying Vessel (Clv):The Cooperation Between Aurelia And HMC Bv For The Design And Engineering Of The Equipment

At Aurelia we focus on realizing holistic, environmentally minded concepts. We are committed to the operational and performance requirements of our clients, that’s why our concepts have a distinctive character unlike any others in the market. Since its foundation, Aurelia has been committed to create concepts that efficiently combine the operational point of view of the vessel and the protection of the environment by reducing CO2, SOx and NOx emissions, generating a double benefit for the shipowner.

The Aurelia CLV (Cable Laying Vessel) Zero Emissions Concept project was born as a proposal for shipowners committed to reducing CO2 emissions to become carbon-neutral by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement, that aims to avoid being penalized for the CO2 emissions, and also to satisfy the increase in the demand for CLV vessels due to the growing number of offshore wind turbines. To satisfy the market for offshore wind turbines installation and cable laying, Aurelia has designed a multi-purpose vessel of 110 m length and 30 m beam, a service speed of 12 kn and an operating speed of 3 kn, with a modular construction with LH2 tanks below deck, a deck with an available surface area of 2400 m2, with a capacity to accommodate 50 passengers, and intended for 25 to 30 days of continuous operation, optimizing the hull forms, obtaining satisfactory seakeeping results up to Beaufort 6 sea and beach capacity thanks to the stern shape.

This design has been developed in close cooperation with shipowner and maritime investment company design .The design was optimized for an operational profile based on 80% cable laying and 20% carousel transport. On deck, it has a 9000t capacity carousel, a 100t A-frame at the stern, deck mounted tensioners, and several cranes for cable laying operations or for offshore wind turbines installation, the key factor of the design is the possibility to clear the deck and add an additional carousel of up to 30m diameter and an approximate capacity of 9000t, with total cable-carrying capacity of 18,000 tons.

In order to comply with DP-2, 2 x Bow thrusters, 1 x Stern thruster, and a retractable azimuth at the bow are to be installed, the propulsion system concept will be Diesel-Electric based on a VLFO-LH2 dual-fuel configuration using dual-fuel marine generators prepared to use up to 80% H2, which currently have AiP Certificates provided by IACS class societies. As Aurelia naval architects and marine engineers, behind these beautiful renders we have a real conceptual design work involved, to know more about this wonderful concept, please contact the aurelia design team, we are pleased to provide you with more information.

Source: Aurelia