ZIM to Launch a New North China – Australia Express Service

ZIM announced today the launch of North China – Australia Express (C3A), ZIM’s new Express service, connecting major ports in North China, South Korea, and Australia.

C3A rotation:

Xingang – Dalian – Qingdao – Pusan – Ningbo – Sydney – Melbourne – Brisbane – Xingang

The new service will deploy 7×1350 TEU vessels on a weekly, fixed-day schedule, offering best-in-market transit times and superb service levels.

ZIM EVP Intra-Asia Business Unit, Danny Hoffmann, said: “Responding fast to emerging market needs exemplifies our agility, one of our core values. The new express C3A offers new and much needed service to customers from North China to Australia, joining our growing portfolio of lines connecting Asia and Australia.”

Source: ZIM