As port partnership launches for green shipping corridors in Europe, advocates call for Pacific Ports Green Corridors Initiative

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has joined with the port authorities of Hamburg, Gdynia, Roenne, Rotterdam, and Tallinn, to create a European Green Corridors Network to advance the Clydebank Declaration for Clean Shipping Corridors announced last November at COP26. According to Splash247, the project backers “…will demonstrate the early commercialisation of alternative fuel supply chains, showcase and support first-mover solutions, and create a blueprint for rolling out green corridors in other areas and regions.”

In November of last year, the United States, Canada, and Japan also joined the Clydebank Declaration – an agreement to support the establishment of green shipping corridors, defined as zero-emission maritime routes, between two or more port pairs. With today’s announcement, we call on the United States with the help of its major port states including California, Oregon and Washington to act on their Clydebank commitments and mobilize Pacific Rim allies to join them.

The shipping industry emits an estimated 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. If it were a country, the shipping industry would be the sixth largest emitter, ahead of Germany. On its current trajectory, maritime trade is projected to grow by as much as 130% by 2050 over today’s trade volume. Put simply: the world cannot stop the climate crisis without urgent action to decarbonize international shipping this decade.

Statement from Teresa Bui, State Climate Policy Director, Pacific Environment:

“We are thrilled to see European port partners launching a Northern European Green Corridors Network and call on Pacific port leaders, including Governors Newsom, Brown, and Inslee, to stand up a Pacific Ports Green Corridors initiative next. Research shows that zero-emission fuels can replace oil and gas on the North American and transpacific trade routes; it’s time for North American leaders to champion the zero-emission shipping transition and transform our ports for a zero-emission future.”

Source: Pacific Environment