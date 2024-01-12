Belgian Shipowners Welcome The Country’s Eu Council Presidency

On behalf of its members, the Royal Belgian Shipowners’ Association (KBRV) welcomes Belgium’s takeover of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which lasts six months until the end of June 2024.

“As one of the founding member states of the EU and home to the institutions of the Council, the Commission and the Parliament, Belgium taking over the Council Presidency comes at a good time when both citizens and businesses need a unifying factor in the face of grave uncertainties. These uncertainties grew out of the devastating COVID global pandemic, and increased with the Ukraine war, an escalating Israeli-Hamas conflict, and security risks to the maritime supply chain in the Red Sea,” said Wilfried Lemmens, KBRV Managing Director.

Echoing the six priorities of the Belgian Presidency, Mr Lemmens further explained how the maritime industry plays a key role in supporting Belgium’s vision for the future of Europe:

“Europe needs to strengthen its competitiveness in order to enhance its economic security and resilience. As a great maritime nation, Belgium has a forward-looking and innovative shipping industry made up of a talented and experienced workforce. Both Belgian and the wider European shipping sectors are effectively supporting Europe’s dominant position as a global trading powerhouse. This is the foundation of Europe’s geopolitical strength that should be reinforced and built upon.”

“Europe also needs to ensure the rapid yet smooth transition from carbon-based to sustainable fuels, which is the basis to combat climate change, by supporting key industries that are driving the process. The Belgian shipping industry is a prime example that is leading shipping’s green transition.

“A well-known global frontrunner is our member CMB.TECH, which is an active developer and integrator of hydrogen solutions for both industrial and marine applications. They have recently tied up with another member Boeckmans to build four future-proof hydrogen-powered 5000dwt cargo vessels. Exmar will soon see two carriers running on ammonia. When it comes to the installation of offshore wind turbines, DEME is a global player that operates the most advanced and sustainable installation vessels in the industry.”

With a packed agenda of activities and debates coming up in the next six months, the KBRV looks forward to working closely with the Belgian authorities to fulfil the Presidency’s priorities and contribute to its resounding success.

Source: Royal Belgian Shipowners’ Association (KBRV)