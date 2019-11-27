Bow Orion wins ‘Tanker Ship of the Year’ award

Odfjell’s newbuilt chemical tanker, the 49,000 dwt Bow Orion, was tonight recognized with the ‘Tanker Ship of the Year Award’ at the Tanker Shipping & Trade Conference.

The Riviera Maritime’s Tanker Shipping and Trade Awards honor ‘excellence across the Tanker industry.’ One of the awards is the Tanker Ship of the Year Award, recognizing ‘a tanker delivered over the last 12 months engaged in bulk liquid transportation that sets new benchmarks in one, more or all of the following areas: design, environmental, operational, safety and technical performance’.

Bow Orion was shortlisted in company with two other newbuildings. Tonight, it was confirmed that Odfjell’s ship came out on top.

“This is a proud moment for us, and it is in every respect a team win. Not only for the Odfjell team, but for the many quality partners that have been involved with their expertise, equipment, innovations and technology. The concept is Odfjell’s, and our inhouse team and site managers have done an amazing job throughout. In close collaboration with the shipyard and carefully chosen suppliers, Bow Orion has truly become the flagship we aimed for,” CEO of Odfjell SE, Kristian Mørch, said.

Bow Orion is the first delivery of a total four sister ships in Odfjell’s so-called Hudong class. To date, these are the world’s largest and most energy-efficient stainless steel chemical tankers. Stacked with the latest in equipment and technology, the ships show groundbreaking results in operational efficiency. VP Newbuildings, Geir Almestad, proudly accepted the award on Odfjell’s behalf at the ceremony in London this evening.

Source: Odfjell