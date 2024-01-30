Building The Bridge For Bunker Buyers And Suppliers

A new digital app is being launched in February specifically aimed at bunker buyers and suppliers.

Bridge, is a smart bunkering platform, providing an end-to-end solution, from source to transaction, on a single, intuitive app across multiple digital platforms – mobile, tablet and desktop.

Bridge is the latest business to be launched by the Peart Group which has been trading in fuels for over 100 years, as well other diverse enterprises. The launch of the app recognises the Group’s extensive experience in, and understanding of, the direction in which the sector is moving.

On the Bridge platform, Marine Fuels buyers and suppliers can connect, chat and fix their bunkers simply and securely. Without the complexity of multiple interactions, Bridge ensures there is an easier and more effective secure bunkering trade.

“We have listened to owners, fuel buyers and suppliers, and of course we are all these things ourselves. It is clear how critical digitalisation has become in all sectors in recent years,” explains Roger Peart, Chairman of the Peart Group and co-founder of Bridge. “In the context of bunker fuel enquiries and nominations, digitalisation ensures the strengthening of accuracy and transparency in the bunkering process. This is at the core of Bridge’s design. One only has to see the arguments raging in the UK Government to observe the risks posed by allowing the use of what are essentially social applications (such as WhatsApp) to conduct business”.

The key difference with Bridge is that it is a business chat-based App and is available on all devices with fast registration, instant notifications and updates, and shows a buyer and suppliers’ live enquiries in one place.

“It was important from the outset that we develop an app which is easy to use, familiar and importantly, cuts through the clutter of multi-tasking and scrolling between work and social communications,” continued Roger Peart. “As a group, we already have first-hand experience of such development in our other fuel operations, with 70% of our own orders coming in online and 50% of those from a mobile device. I believe that Bridge will become the go-to solution for the global marine fuels industry.”

Bridge is being introduced to shipowners, bunker managers and physical suppliers across major shipping and bunkering hub cities in the coming months.

Source: Bridge