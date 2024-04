China says it ‘strongly’ opposes EU Commission report on China’s economic ‘distortions’

China strongly opposes the European Commission’s updated report on the existence of “serious distortions” in the country’s economy, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The Commission “subjectively, one-sidedly and incorrectly” assessed China’s socialist market economy, the ministry said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sharon Singleton)