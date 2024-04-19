China’s goal to keep yuan stable will not change, deputy cbank governor says

China has the confidence, the conditions, and ability to keep its foreign exchange market stable, Zhu Hexin, a deputy governor of China’s central bank, told a news conference on Thursday.

Zhu reiterated that the central bank will prevent the formation of one-sided expectations on the Chinese currency.

He added that China’s “goal and determination in keeping the yuan exchange rate basically stable will not change.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)