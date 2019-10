China’s two largest shipbuilders to merge, says state asset regulator

China’s cabinet has approved a merger of the country’s two largest shipbuilders, China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and China Shipbuilding Industry Co (CSIC), the country’s state asset regulator said on Friday.

The companies’ products range from aircraft carriers to commercial ships that carry oil and gas.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by David Goodman)