Davies Turner reaps rewards from haulage alliance

A haulage alliance between Davies Turner and Transport Equipment Services Ltd (TES) is proving to be a wise and mutually beneficial deal for both parties.

Recognised as one of the UK’s leading independent freight forwarding and logistics companies, Davies Turner said the alliance with TES provides it with a dedicated HGV fleet to move containers to and from the ports of Felixstowe, London Gateway and Southampton.

With the domestic and international haulage market still in a difficult situation, with a lack of drivers, port congestion problems; forward booking difficulties, this alliance is providing surety of service for Davies Turner’s domestic collections and deliveries of containers.

Alan Williams, director of Davies Turner & Co Ltd says: “Many container shipping lines, faced with huge schedule problems over the last few years, have insisted on clients booking carrier haulage through them if they want a guarantee of service.

“Evidence suggests that container dwell times can be horrendous for companies that take that route, whilst merchant haulage, which our alliance offers, is more advantageous if a client needs flexibility, variety, availability and reliability.

“Our alliance with TES enables us to book haulage in advance and guarantees that the tractor unit will be available when and where we want it. It has helped us to secure timely transport of our clients’ containers during a very difficult few years.”

Dave Burgess, director of TES added: “Davies Turner is our largest customer and an excellent partner. It is really pleasing that our relationship continues to develop and grow.

“As a sign of my gratitude and commitment to Davies Turner we have recently had one of our brand new Mercedes Actros tractor units signwritten with Davies Turner corporate livery.”

Williams concludes: “Davies Turner places great value on long term alliances and partnerships, and believes that an alliance like the one with TES helps to differentiate us from many of our peers in the freight and logistics sector.”

Source: Davies Turner