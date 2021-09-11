ECB’s Lagarde promises continued support

The euro zone economy is performing better than feared just a few quarters ago but it has yet to fully overcome the burden of the coronavirus crisis, so continued support is necessary, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

“It is certainly our determination to continue to provide the necessary support in order to maintain favourable financing conditions, in a completely data dependent and flexible manner, in order to make sure that the recovery is not just a rebound,” Lagarde told a news conference.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)