Euroseas Ltd. Reports Results for the Six-Month Period and Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Announces Three-year Charter for its Vessel, M/V Diamantis P.

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced its results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total net revenues of $18.3 million. Net income of $7.9 million and net income attributable to common shareholders (after a $0.1 million dividend on Series B Preferred Shares and a $0.3 million of preferred deemed dividend arising out of the redemption of approximately $6.4 million of Series B Preferred Shares in the second quarter of 2021) of $7.6 million or $1.12 and $1.11 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 for the period was $7.6 million or $1.12 per share basic and diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $10.3 million.

An average of 14.00 vessels were owned and operated during the second quarter of 2021 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $14,853 per day.

First Half 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total net revenues of $32.6 million. Net income of $11.7 million; net income attributable to common shareholders (after a $0.3 million of dividend on Series B Preferred Shares and a $0.3 million of preferred deemed dividend arising out of the redemption of approximately $8.4 million of Series B Preferred Shares in the first half of 2021) of $11.1 million or $1.65 and $1.64 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 for the period was $10.7 million or $1.58 and $1.57 per share basic and diluted, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $15.9 million.

An average of 14.00 vessels were owned and operated during the first half of 2021 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $13,523 per day.

New Charter for M/V Diamantis

The Company announced today a new time charter contract for its container vessel M/V “Diamantis P”, a 2,008 teu vessel built in 1998. The vessel was chartered for a period between a minimum of thirty-six (36) and a maximum of forty (40) months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $27,000. The new rate, which is more than four times higher than the vessel’s current charter rate, will commence between October 5, 2021 and October 15, 2021, after the vessel completes its upcoming drydocking.

Other Developments

During the second quarter of 2021, the holders of the Company’s Series B Preferred Shares (“Series B shares”) converted all the remaining Series B shares into shares of common stock as per the terms of the Series B shares. As a result of the conversion, Euroseas issued 453,044 common shares to the holders of the Series B shares for the outstanding amount of $6.365 million. Following the conversion of the Series B shares into common stock, the Company’s Director Mr. Christian Donohue, originally appointed to the Board by Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC / Blackrock, Inc. as Series B director and, recently, re-elected as director, resigned from Board in accordance to Blackrock Inc. policy.

In June,2021, the Company signed a term sheet with a bank to draw a loan of $10.0 million with M/V “Aegean Express” and M/V “EM Corfu” as collateral. The loan is expected to be drawn in the fourth quarter of 2021 and it will partly refinance the balloon payment of $12.1 million due in November 2021.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: “Containership markets, both charter rates and secondhand prices, have continued unabated their upward path that started in the fall of last year reaching all time highs in all size segments. Selected short term “fill-the-gap” charters have been reported in extremely high levels while long term charters of two to five years are widely offered by charterers for the various types and ages of vessels. There is no doubt that part of the near term increase in demand for vessels is fueled by the inefficiencies brought about by the effects of the COVID pandemic in the transportation system, in addition to rebounding trade growth. However, the strong demand for securing capacity for the medium and longer term can only come from expectations that vessel capacity will be in short supply in view of the expected demand. We believe that the favorable market fundamentals will continue as incremental regulatory requirements coming in 2023 will further restrict the effective supply of vessels and assist in absorbing increased new deliveries starting from the latter part of 2023 onwards as a result of recently placed newbuilding orders.

“Chartering-wise, we have pursued to-date a staggered expiration strategy which has allowed us to follow the upward path of the market having charters coming due for renewal on a rolling basis. Today, we announced the three-year long charter of our vessel, Diamantis P., at a rate of $27,000 per day which will provide us with more than $28.5 million of contracted revenues and $21 million EBITDA during the term of the charter. As the containership markets keep their present levels or continue to rise, we expect our profitability to rise as well, in addition to providing increased visibility of our earnings which now extends into next year and in 2023.

“Our broader strategy is to build Euroseas in a key long term participant in the feeder/intermediate containership segment as evidenced with the placement of our order to build two 2,800 teu vessels to be delivered in the first half of 2023. In that spirit, we continue to evaluate additional uses of any accumulated earnings for the benefit of our shareholders, like, expanding in a risk measured and accretive manner, targeting to use our public listing as a potential platform to consolidate privately owned vessels or fleets or rewarding our shareholders by re-instituting common stock dividends.”

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of Euroseas commented: “The results of the second quarter of 2021 reflect the increased charter rates our vessels earned due to the major recovery of the market compared to the same period of 2020, despite the decrease in the number of vessels we operated during the second quarter of 2021 to 14 vessels, from 19 vessels operated during the same period last year. Our net revenues increased to $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $13.5 million during the same period of last year. On a per-vessel-per-day basis, our vessels earned a 57.0% higher average charter rate in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period of 2020. Our results have also benefitted from other operating income of $1.1 million, net, mainly consisting of the proceeds of a claim award related to the sale of one of our vessels, M/V “Manolis P”, for scrap in March 2020 that initially failed due to COVID-related reasons with the vessel finally being sold to another buyer within the second quarter of 2020.

“Total daily vessel operating expenses, including management fees, general and administrative expenses but excluding drydocking costs, averaged $6,860 per vessel per day during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $6,120 per vessel per day for the same quarter of last year, and $6,887 per vessel per day for the first half of 2021 as compared to $6,003 per vessel per day for the same period of 2020, reflecting a 12.1% and 14.7% increase, respectively, which was attributable to increased supply of stores, increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums and the increased crewing costs for our vessels resulting from difficulties in crew rotation due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

“Adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter of 2021 was $10.3 million versus $4.4 million in the second quarter of last year. As of June 30, 2021, our outstanding debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) was $62.0 million versus restricted and unrestricted cash of $11.0 million. As of the same date, our scheduled bank debt repayments over the next 12 months amounted to about $20.1 million (excluding the unamortized loan fees), and we are in compliance with all our loan covenants.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results:

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported total net revenues of $18.3 million representing a 35.4% increase over total net revenues of $13.5 million during the second quarter of 2020 which was a result of the increased market charter rates our vessels earned in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. The Company reported a net income for the period of $7.9 million and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $7.6 million, as compared to a net income of $1.3 million and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.1 million, respectively, for the same period of 2020. Drydocking expenses amounted to $0.1 million during the second quarter of 2021 related to certain expenses incurred in connection with upcoming drydockings. In the corresponding period of 2020, one vessel passed its intermediate survey in-water and another vessel its special survey in-water for a total cost of $0.4 million. Depreciation expenses for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $1.6 million compared to $1.7 million for the same period of 2020, due to the decreased number of vessels in the Company’s fleet. Vessel operating expenses were $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decreased amount is due to the lower number of vessels owned and operated in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020, partly offset by the increased crewing costs for our vessels compared to the same period of 2020, resulting from difficulties in crew rotation due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the increased supply of stores and the increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums. General and administrative expenses amounted to $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, marginally lower compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. On average, 14.0 vessels were owned and operated during the second quarter of 2021 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $14,853 per day compared to 19.0 vessels in the same period of 2020 earning on average $9,458 per day.

Interest and other financing costs for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $0.7 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2020. This decrease is due to the decreased amount of debt and the decrease in weighted average LIBOR rate in the current period compared to the same period of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.3 million compared to $4.4 million achieved during the second quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.12 and $1.11, calculated on 6,778,829 basic and 6,826,305 diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the second quarter of 2020, calculated on 5,576,960 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter of the unrealized loss on derivative, the adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 would have been $1.12 per share basic and diluted, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share basic and diluted for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, after excluding unrealized loss on derivative, amortization of below market time charters acquired and loss on write down of vessel held for sale. Usually, security analysts do not include the above item in their published estimates of earnings per share.

First Half 2021 Results:

For the first half of 2021, the Company reported total net revenues of $32.6 million representing a 12.6% increase over total net revenues of $28.9 million during the first half of 2020, as a result of the higher average charter rates our vessels earned during the period as compared to the same period of last year. The Company reported a net income for the period of $11.7 million and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $11.1 million, as compared to a net income of $3.2 million and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.9 million respectively, for the first half of 2020. Depreciation expenses for the first half of 2021 were $3.2 million compared to $3.4 million during the same period of 2020. On average, 14.0 vessels were owned and operated during the first half of 2021 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $13,523 per day compared to 19.0 vessels in the same period of 2020 earning on average $9,541 per day.

Interest and other financing costs for the first half of 2021 amounted to $1.4 million compared to $2.4 million for the same period of 2020. This decrease is due to the decreased amount of debt and the decrease in weighted average LIBOR rate of our bank loans in the current period compared to the same period of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2021 was $15.9 million compared to $8.4 million achieved during the first half of 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the first half of 2021 was $1.65 calculated on 6,745,305 basic and $1.64, calculated on 6,789,718 diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the first half of 2020, calculated on 5,576,960 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the first half of the year of the unrealized gain on derivative, the adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 would have been $1.58 and $1.57, basic and diluted, respectively, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share basic and diluted for the same period in 2020, after excluding unrealized loss on derivative, amortization of below market time charters acquired and loss on write down of vessel held for sale. As mentioned above, usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Full Report

Source: Euroseas Ltd.