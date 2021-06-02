Hamburg Port Railway – the link to Europe’s hinterland

The Port of Hamburg is by far the leading railway port in Europe. Already over 150 years old, but in times of globalisation and in terms of sustainability an increasingly important part of the port and the European hinterland. Every third container that sets off on a journey in Germany starts or ends in Hamburg. The Hamburg port railway is the link between the container ships, the transhipment terminals and the European rail network. Jana Bonk, Head of Sales at the Hamburg Port Railway, gives an insight into the world of rails and provides some impressive figures. Enjoy watching this episode of “PORT IS WHAT WE DO”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source: Hamburg Port Authority