Hopper Dredger Alexander von Humboldt is the first to sail 2,000 hours on 100% sustainable marine biofuel

Jan De Nul Group has completed, in close collaboration with MAN Energy Solutions and GoodFuels, 2,000 hours using 100% renewable 2nd generation Biofuel Oil (BFO) on board the Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger Alexander von Humboldt. This major milestone represents the longest continuous use of 100% sustainable marine biofuel in the maritime industry. The achievement further reinforces the successful adoption of this fuel solution, proving to the maritime world that BFO is ready for use as a sustainable drop-in fuel to meet industry emissions reduction targets.

The Alexander von Humboldt is the first vessel in the world to record this biofuel milestone. The important technical benchmark of 2,000 sailing hours proves the technical applicability and capabilities of sustainable marine biofuel in operations. At the same time, it opens the door to cross-sectoral collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), class societies, flagstates, and supply chains to accelerate the supply of these fuels into mainstream use.

Michel Deruyck Head of Energy at Jan De Nul Group: “We will further explore the use of biofuel on other vessels, and continue the aim to achieve decarbonisation within our business. It’s also paramount to involve our clients to meet these ambitious carbon reductions, since it’s certainly not the most economical option of the fossil-dominated fuel supply industry. Moreover, this transitional biofuel solution needs to be a sustainable primary energy source. We are open to all other sustainable primary energy sources, but for the time being most of them are financially not competitive within the existing regulatory frameworks.”

A remarkable CO2 reduction by 85%

The Alexander von Humboldt was refuelled at various stages over the last nine months, with massively reduced fossil CO2 emissions by 85%. The vessel consumed the biofuel while conducting maintenance dredging works in Flemish seaports and the United Kingdom. As a frontrunner, Jan De Nul Group shows that the maritime construction industry can be part of a game-changing global movement that will help to achieve climate goals by using low carbon solutions.

Second generation Biofuel Oil

The BFO was introduced by GoodFuels in 2018. It was the first marine 2nd generation, fossil fuel-equivalent biofuel, that is completely derived from sustainable waste feedstock in line with the latest European renewable energy directive. GoodFuels introduced the BFO as a credible carbon based solution to accelerate the energy transition.

Peter Jonckheere, Chief Engineer of Jan De Nul’s Alexander von Humboldt: “This sustainable marine biofuel is not only a green solution, it is also a high-quality fuel to run our engines on.”

Michel Deruyck, Head of Energy at Jan De Nul Group: “With our choice of this sustainable marine biofuel, we want to prove to the governments and our clients that if they have climate ambitions and incorporate these in the selection procedures, the industry is ready for it. It is very important now that the right policies and regulations follow to leverage the full potential of BFO. Research into fuels of the future is useful, but it should not prevent us from using sustainable solutions already available today for the much-needed energy transition within the shipping industry.”

Source: Jan De Nul Group