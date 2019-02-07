Japan buys 131,165 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Recent News

  

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 131,165 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice, and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

 COUNTRY     TYPE                                             QUANTITY         
 U.S.        Western White                                    8,219        *
 U.S.        Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)                       26,990       *
 U.S.        Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)   24,283       *
 Canada      Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)     36,728       *
 Australia   Standard White(West Australia)                   34,945       *

Shipments: *Loading between March 21 and April 30, 2019
Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue)

