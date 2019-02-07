Japan buys 131,165 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 131,165 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice, and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 8,219 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 26,990 * U.S. Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct) 24,283 * Canada Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct) 36,728 * Australia Standard White(West Australia) 34,945 *

Shipments: *Loading between March 21 and April 30, 2019

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue)