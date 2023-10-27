Johor Port And PETCO Trading Labuan Company Limited (PTLCL) Reach Notable Milestone Celebrating 100th LNG Bunkering Operation

Johor Port Berhad (Johor Port), a member of MMC Group, proudly celebrated a momentous achievement with the successful completion of its 100th LNG Bunkering Operation in collaboration with PETCO Trading Labuan Company Limited (PTLCL), a PETRONAS’ trading arm.

This is a significant journey, which started with the very first LNG Bunker spot supply to vessel “MV Siem Aristotle” back in November 2020; representing a first for Malaysia. Since then, the collaboration with PTLCL via PETRONAS Marine has successfully reached its 100th LNG Bunkering Operation Milestone on the 28 July 2023 for the Newcastle Max size Bulk Carrier “Mount Norafjell”; effectively overtaking Singapore in terms of the number of LNG Bunkering operations and total bunkered tonnage and further solidified Malaysia’s position as the LNG Bunkering Hub pioneer in Asia.

Md Derick Basir, Chief Executive Officer of Johor Port highlighted, “The recent milestone of the 100th LNG Bunkering operation marks a notable achievement for Johor Port as the most active LNG Bunkering port in Asia with a total reported bunkered tonnage of more than 100,000 metric tons.”

“The Pasir Gudang Port Limit, under the management of Johor Port, is pivotally positioned to cater for both East and West bound vessels and hence makes it a preferred location for all LNG vessels as it only requires minimal deviation from the vessel common route for LNG Bunkering operation.

The success of the 100th LNG bunkering operation demonstrates our commitment to provide efficient Marine Services in order to support the growth of the LNG business in Malaysia. With safety being our utmost priority, I am pleased to say that the bunkering operation has been successfully carried out for the past three (3) years with ZERO accidents reported,” added Md Derick.

Shamsul Bahari Salleh, Chief Executive Officer of PETCO Trading Labuan Company Limited said, “The milestone, marked by the successful completion of 100th LNG Bunkering service, serves as a foundation for more achievements to come in our efforts to drive greater use of cleaner fuels in the Marine industry. We are fully confident in our capacity to enhance Malaysia’s position as an LNG bunkering hub while supporting the International Maritime Organisation’s sustainability goals.”

The success of the 100th LNG bunkering operation demonstrates Johor Port’s commitment to providing efficient Marine Services to support the growth of the LNG business in Malaysia. The event also emphasizes the collective dedication of both Johor Port Berhad and PETRONAS to advancing sustainable Marine Services and strengthening Malaysia’s position as an LNG Bunkering Hub offering reliable and cost-competitive cleaner energy solutions.

The occasion was celebrated at the Showcase Event for the 100th LNG Bunkering Vessels between Johor Port and PETRONAS held at DoubleTree by Hilton, Johor Bahru on 23 October 2023, and attended by esteemed members of both organisations and industry leaders.

Source: MMC Corp.