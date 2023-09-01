Kongsberg Digital to Supply Renowned Danish Training Institute with State-of-the-Art Engine Room Simulator

KONGSBERG is at the forefront of solutions driving the green shift in the maritime industry. Proudly announcing a significant milestone, Kongsberg Digital provides a second Full Mission K-Sim Engine simulator package to the esteemed Aarhus Maskinmesterskole (AAMS). This comprehensive delivery, scheduled for February 2024, also includes three engine models to achieve specific training objectives for a range of modern propulsion and engine types. Notably, the package features a cruise ferry model tailored to facilitate mandatory IGF code training for personnel serving on LNG-Fuelled vessels.

For this delivery, Kongsberg Digital is also set to develop an entirely new engine model that harnesses the machinery configuration of an advanced hybrid-driven coastal passenger vessel. This state-of-the-art Diesel/Methanol Electric Hybrid model boasts four Dual Fuel (MDO and Methanol) Generators and a 7500-kWh battery pack, channeling power to a high voltage switchboard.

In alignment with evolving safety and environmental standards in the maritime industry, the new Engine Room Simulator model will equip students with unparalleled proficiency in managing Hybrid power systems, methanol bunkering, and methanol-powered engines. A paramount focus of the training will be on the safe handling of low flash point fuels, mitigating risks not only to personnel but also to the delicate marine ecosystem.

Are Tjønn Føllesdal, Managing Director of Maritime Simulations at Kongsberg Digital, commented on the significance of this endeavor: “At Kongsberg Digital, we are dedicated to shaping the future of maritime industry and education. Our collaboration with Aarhus Maskinmesterskole underscores our commitment to empowering the next generation of maritime professionals with the knowledge and skills required to operate the complexities of the new engine types required for more sustainable sea transport.”

Lecturer Flemming Hauge Pedersen at AAMS added: “The innovative K-Sim Engine models will equip our students to confidently manage engine systems across a diverse range of vessels, including the most advanced ones. By training on models encompassing LNG, Methanol, and Battery-powered propulsion, our students are poised to lead in the era of next-generation green shipping.”

Kongsberg Digital’s pioneering efforts, in partnership with AAMS, are propelling maritime education into a new era, where sustainability and cutting-edge technology converge to shape a brighter, greener future for the maritime industry.

Source: Kongsberg Digital