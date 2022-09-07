LNG shipping stocks: Pushed down by markets

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 4.94% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 index lost 3.29%.

Only three companies from the UP Index were able to rise last week. The others declined, pushed by a stock market sentiment. As we showed on our Chart of the Week, the 10-week moving average still aims high. Traditional comparison of the UP Index with the S&P 500 shows how SPX has pushed negatively for the last three weeks to the UP Index.

“The three brave” rising constituents were Cool Company (OSE: COOL), which added 8.9%, Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) which gained 2.6%, and Capital Product Partners (NYQ: CPLP), with a similar rise of 2.4%. Qatar Gas Transport Company – Nakilat (QSE: QGTS), the biggest constituent, can add to this group. This LNG shipping giant lost “only” 2% and averted a more significant decline.

There were about two levels of decline: 7% and 3%. But these declines can´t be sorted geographically as in Asia, Europe and US were companies representing both levels.

The most – over 8% – lost the Japanese “K” line (TSE: 9107), followed by US Golar LNG (NYQ: GLNG) and New Fortress Energy (NYSE: NFE). Both lost around 7.5%. European Exmar (BSE: EXM) lost 7.2%.

Korea Line Corporation (KRX: 005880) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (TSE: 9104) lost 6.8% and 6.6%. NYK Line (TSE: 9101) lost 5.8%.

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) lost 4.7% and 4.3%. Oil and gas drillers and also LNG shippers bp (NYSE: BP), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) dropped around 3%. A similar loss also marked Flex LNG (NYSE / OSE: FLNG), which announced a special dividend.

Source: UP-Indices.com