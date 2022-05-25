MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on May 25

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on May 24:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 734.69 (-0.77)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 977.29 (+4.21)

MGO – USD/MT – 1223.51 (+2.34)

As of May 24, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in two out of four selected ports: Rotterdam – by plus $23 (plus $27 the day before), and in Houston by plus $52 (plus $54 the day before). This fuel grade was undercharged in Singapore – by minus $8 (plus $7 the day before) and in Fujairah – by minus $23 (minus $12 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel decreased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level decreased by 15 points on May 24 and as a result this fuel grade became undercharged.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May 24 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam – plus $11 (plus $24 the day before), in Singapore by plus $98 (plus $104 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $84 (plus $78 the day before), in Houston – plus $40 (plus $30 the day before). MDI for VLSFO decreased in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level declined by 13 points on May 24.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on May 24: in Rotterdam – by plus $7 (plus $15 the day before), in Singapore by plus $1 (plus $18 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $200 (plus $216 the day before), in Houston – by plus $36 (plus $42 the day before). MDI index for MGO decreased for all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Fujairah where the overcharge level decreased by 17 and 16 points respectively.

We expect global bunker prices may change irregularly today. The price for 380HSFO and VLSFO may change within plus/minus 1-3 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 5-10 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com