Maersk orders 110 Volvo VNR Electric trucks for North America

A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) has announced the order for 110 additional Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks, increasing its total commitment to 126 trucks. The trucks will be delivered by the end of Q1 2023 to support increased demand from customers.

“Our customers are looking for tangible actions on sustainable supply chains – not just conceptual. With this in mind we move decisively towards building an end-to-end, landside decarbonization offering for our customers – in line with our target to extend Maersk net-zero efforts to all transport modes in our global operation. These investments in our North America network will generate valuable experience for the continued journey towards similar customer offerings across the globe,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics at A.P. Moller – Maersk.

The new order builds on the August 2021 order of 16 Volvo VNR Electric trucks as part of Maersk’s Environment Social Governance (ESG) strategy to decarbonize logistics. The strategy is a key driver for zero carbon operations in trucking and an important part of Maersk’s goal of enterprise-wide, carbon neutral operations by 2040 with significant steps to be taken by 2030. Today’s order reflects the company’s responsible procurement efforts to integrate ESG into Maersk business activities.

“Maersk North America’s long-term goal is to move toward a fully electric trucking fleet to offer customers an environmentally-friendly alternative for short-haul trucking. We recognize the Electric Vehicle technology is in the early stages and we’re committed to working closely with our partners to pilot and optimize the technology to scale it across our operations,” said Maersk North America’s Regional Managing Director, Narin Phol. Maersk expects to deploy 450 electric trucks in North America from various manufacturers in 2022-2023.

The Volvo Electric trucks will be used in Southern California for short-haul warehouse and distribution center operations. Electric charging infrastructure for Performance Team- A Maersk Company’s Santa Fe Springs, California facility will be installed in April-May 2022 and operational in June 2022.

“Volvo Trucks, in partnership with our dealer TEC Equipment, is excited to continue collaborating with Maersk on its fleet sustainability goals and commends the organization’s continued scaled investments in electromobility solutions,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Incredibly, this is the second time in less than a year that Volvo Trucks has had the opportunity to announce that a Maersk Company has placed the largest order of Volvo VNR Electrics to date, which underscores their organization’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.”

The order was prepared in collaboration with TEC Equipment, Volvo Trucks’ largest West Coast dealership and the first to achieve the Volvo Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer designation in North America. TEC Equipment’s Fontana and La Mirada locations in Southern California will support Maersk Distribution Services and Performance Team in maximizing the uptime of their Volvo VNR Electric fleets. As Volvo Certified EV Dealers, the two TEC Equipment locations have trained and equipped their service teams to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs for customers.

“Our excitement for this partnership with Maersk continues to grow as we see their commitment towards offering more sustainable transportation solutions accelerate. We stand ready to help all our EV customers maximize their uptime, and celebrate the advancement of electromobility,” said David Thompson, founder and CEO of TEC Equipment.

Volvo Electric trucks are built in Dublin, Virginia.

Source: Maersk