MESPAS appoints new Area Sales Manager Greece

MESPAS, the maritime software specialists, are delighted to announce the appointment of Iraklis Tarlas as their new Sales Manager Greece. With Athens and Greece as one of the hubs of the European maritime industry, MESPAS has for some time been looking for a qualified and talented person to head up their business there. We are now delighted to announce that we have recently appointed Iraklis Tarlas as our new Area Sales Manager Greece.

Iraklis is a mechanical and marine engineer with many years’ experience in the maritime industry. He knows both the Greek maritime market and the maritime software business inside out and will be a great asset to the MESPAS team. He will be actively working to expand the MESPAS footprint in this important market, with both our Technical Ship Management software and our online procurement platform. Both are based on our unique database in the cloud. We are delighted to have him on board.

Source: MESPAS