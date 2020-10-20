Nippon Paint Marine Adds Xship To Its Hull Condition Monitoring Solution

Nippon Paint Marine has enhanced its existing hull condition monitoring software by adding the XSHIP Performance tool to its established KP Analysis fuel saving system.

While Nippon Paint Marine’s in-house KP Analysis Team’s service has been offered to verify the fuel and power saving of its low-friction LF-Sea antifouling range since 2006, the introduction of the ISO 19030 standard in 2016 has been widely accepted by the industry as a means of verifying the performance of hull coatings.

The decision to add the ISO 19030-compliant XSHIP methodology has already paid dividends, resulting in Singapore-headquartered shipowner Berge Bulk Maritime specifying the low-friction A-LF Sea coating for its fleet of bulk carriers.

Bill Phua, Nippon Paint Marine Managing Director, Singapore, said: “Our enhanced hull performance measurement software enables the shipowner to have a continuous evaluation of the interaction between a vessel’s hull and propeller. We can provide more precise data on how the hull coating is affecting speed loss, fuel efficiency and emissions.

“Dependent on the coating applied, ship operators can benefit from significant fuel savings, but these annual savings reduce over time due to hull and propeller fouling. Vessel performance monitoring between two drydock intervals can help maximise the coating efficiency and, as a result, lower fuel consumption and emissions.”

The XSHIP software enhances Nippon Paint Marine’s existing capability to monitor and verify the performance of vessels with a low-friction A-LF Sea coating application, by generating real-time management reports, weather reports and performance assessments.

“A monitoring system compliant with the ISO 19030 standard was a key factor in Berge Bulk Maritime’s decision to apply A-LF Sea hull coating as part of its current drydocking programme,” said Nippon Paint Marine Director John Drew.

“The additional performance verification delivers further confidence to shipowners that an A-LF Sea application not only reduces a vessel’s impact on the environment but also results in energy and cost efficiencies.”

The Singapore-based owner operates a fleet of 70 modern bulk carrier ships of between 34,000dwt and 388,000dwt.

Berge Bulk Maritime superintendent Chai Teck Chaw, said: “Based on the performance data provided by its monitoring system we decided to apply Nippon’s A-LF-Sea system to our vessels. The reporting and monitoring of the ship’s hull condition is clear and provides us with insights about hull condition and its effect on energy efficiency.”

Bill Phua added: “We are delighted to be working with such a forward-thinking owner. CO2 emissions are a major global concern and as a paint manufacturer, we can help towards reducing a shipowner’s carbon footprint by reducing drag on the underwater hull surfaces.

“Together with our advanced hull condition software, A-LF Sea can help ship owners reduce the amount of high-cost bunker fuels required.”

A-LF Sea has been applied to more than 3,000 ships since the product was introduced in 2013.

Source: Nippon Paint Marine