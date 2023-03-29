Norton Rose Fulbright advises on sustainability and gender diversity linked loan

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has advised ABN AMRO, as documentation agent and sustainability coordinator for a syndicate of lenders, on a $200m sustainability and gender diversity linked loan to Navigator Gas L.L.C. (Navigator) for the re-financing of ten LNG carriers.

The deal, which completed on 28 March, incorporates KPIs linked to both the environmental performance of Navigator’s fleet and – in what is a new development for the shipping industry – the number of women holding leadership roles at Navigator.

The Norton Rose Fulbright team was led by partner and global co-head of shipping Simon Hartley, with support from associate Oliver Webber and trainee Maria-Christina Papoulia.

Simon Hartley said:

“This was a highly innovative form of financing – it is great to be able to see and play a part in the emergence of new forms of financing, knowing that they will help to support the development of future diversity in leadership within the sector.”

Source: Norton Rose Fulbright