Ocean Technologies Group partners with KeelX Education to reduce the risks posed to life and the environment by the improper handling or transportation of dry bulk cargoes

Improper handling of bulk cargo can compromise vessel stability and the structural integrity of the vessel, risking the lives of the crew aboard. Understanding the unique properties of a given cargo, and how to handle it correctly, is critical to ensuring the safety of crew, vessel, and the marine environment.

Through a new partnership, Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) customers will be able to utilise Series One of the KeelX “Safe Handling and Transportation of Dry Bulk Cargoes” e-learning through the award-winning Ocean Learning Platform (OLP). These titles will provide ship owners with a valuable resource to bolster their crews’ existing knowledge while aboard or ashore, as part of ongoing training or even as part of pre-boarding processes, helping reduce risks to safety and to mitigate against possible claims.

Utilising case studies and real-life scenarios, the KeelX titles provide learners with an in-depth understanding of how to handle and transport specialist dry bulk cargoes safely, equipping them with the tools they need to analyse unprecedented situations, explore multiple operational scenarios, and understand the best possible courses of action.

The first modules to be added to the Ocean Learning Platform cover the safe handling and transportation of coal, cement, and soybeans. The series will soon be further enhanced with the addition of two new titles from KeelX that focus on nickel ore and steel coils.

Evros Damianou, KeelX Education Program Lead, said: “The quality of our product is our priority. Teaming up with Ocean Technologies Group guarantees that our product will be delivered to seafarers, globally, online, and offline, easily through the award-winning Ocean Learning Platform. At KeelX, we never feel complacent. We strive to develop our e-courses every day, ensuring our material is constantly up-to-date with new material, including relevant industry developments, new real case scenarios, and additional training information. The Series One titles will provide learners with the relevant knowledge to mitigate and avoid possible claims, incidents, and off-hire, but primarily to safeguard human life on board.”

Henning Davies, Global Commercial Director for Ocean Technologies Group, added: “KeelX invests heavily in its research, putting significant effort into data analysis, international codes, regulations, treaties, and operational incidents. The Safe Handling and Transportation of Dry Bulk Cargoes titles are a perfect example of how KeelX uses the lessons learned from real-world incidents to create high-quality e-learning resources. Offering these new titles through the Ocean Learning Platform provides our customers with the resources to improve the safety of operations and evidence this commitment to their customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

Source: Ocean Technologies Group