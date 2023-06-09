OneNovation, a renowned IT services provider, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Unity Ship Management and abela IT

As part of this IT partnership, Unity Ship Management will now have full control over its on-board IT services, benefiting from abela IT expertise and dedicated maritime solutions. The comprehensive range of services offered include:

1. Support and Remote Monitoring: Unity Ship Management will have access to round-the-clock support and remote monitoring services, ensuring prompt and efficient resolution of IT-related issues. With abela IT remote management capabilities, Unity’s operations can continue uninterrupted, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

2. Installations and On-Board Maintenance: Highly skilled technicians will handle all IT installations and on-board maintenance tasks. From setting up cutting-edge hardware and software to conducting routine maintenance checks, Unity can rely on OneNovation’s expertise to keep their IT infrastructure in optimal condition.

3. Compliance Enablement: Compliance with industry standards and regulations is a key objective for the team at Unity Ship Management. With guidance and tools from abela IT, Unity will implement robust security measures, data protection protocols, and other compliance-related initiatives, ensuring adherence to maritime authorities’ requirements.

4. Engineering Team for Innovation: Unity’s engineering team will collaborate closely with OneNovation to spearhead innovation within their fleet. Leveraging OneNovation’s technological expertise, Unity Ship Management aims to remain at the forefront of advancements in IT solutions.

Through this partnership, Unity Ship Management aims to improve their on-fleet IT services. By entrusting their IT operations to abela, Unity can focus on their core business of efficient ship management, while harnessing the power of technology to drive growth and operational excellence.

Unity Ship Management offers comprehensive ship management services, catering to a diverse range of commercial cargo vessels. With a commitment to excellence and safety, Unity Ship Management has established itself as a trusted partner in the maritime industry.

OneNovation is a renowned IT services provider, specializing in delivering cutting-edge solutions in the maritime industry. With a dedicated team of experts and a proven track record of success, OneNovation enables vessels to harness the power of technology and drive innovation.

Source: OneNovation