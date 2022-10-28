Opening Ceremony of K Marine Ship Management Pte. Ltd. held in the Republic of Singapore

We are pleased to announce the grand opening ceremony of our new in-house ship management company, K Marine Ship Management Pte. Ltd. (“KMSM”), in Singapore was held on 26th October 2022 at 79 Anson Road, #06-01, Singapore 079906. The grand opening ceremony was attended by the key management from Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd and KMSM together with the key industry leaders of Singapore’s Maritime Industry and distinguished guests.

The establishment of KMSM is in line with our “K” LINE Group’s plan to further enhance the “K” LINE Group’s value and presence in Asia and in Singapore. Being one of the global bases of the “K” LINE Group, KMSM will be supporting our “K” LINE Group’s Asia businesses, which has been identified as one of the future growth markets under our “K” LINE Group’s New Medium-Term Management Plan.

KMSM aims to provide high-quality and trusted ship management services and establish a customeroriented support organization rooted in the region, and flexibly respond to diversifying needs. With this, it is KMSM’s intention to strengthen our global functional strategy structures of marine technology, organizations, human resources including ship management companies.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha