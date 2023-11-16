Operadora Portuaria Centroamericana earns Great Place to Work® certification

Operadora Portuaria Centroamericana (OPC), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s Honduran subsidiary operating in Puerto Cortés, has obtained the Great Place to Work® certification in Honduras.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, the firm has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and has used their deep insight to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® serves private businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies in more than 60 countries. They have conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for more than three decades.

Since OPC started operations in Puerto Cortés 10 years ago, the company has always been aware of the needs of its employees. It views the commitment and trust of its staff with utmost importance, which is why the company constantly works for and invests in both the short- and long-term benefits of every employee.

OPC promotes an adequate work environment by integrating health and well-being programs that attract and retain human talent, developing them with training that enhances their skills. The company has invested nearly USD1.5 million in more than 233,000 hours of training for more than 3,000 employees. This shows OPC’s commitment to Honduras and its people.

Representing the employees’ experience in a comprehensive way (family, professional career, previous experiences), survey results show that eight out of 10 employees of OPC see the company as a great place to work. The company’s rating is equal to the average of the best companies already certified in Honduras as a Great Place to Work®.

“One of the fundamental pillars on which OPC bases its philosophy of shared value is the well-being and growth of its staff – a scenario in which both the company, its employees and surrounding communities win,” said Juan Corujo, OPC general director.

Great Place to Work®’s research shows that great places are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can offer a consistent experience to all their employees regardless of their role, gender, seniority or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and maintaining a great place to work FOR ALL and the role models are FOR ALL™ leaders.

Source: ICTSI