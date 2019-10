Qatar has set its September retroactive official selling price (OSP) for its Marine crude at $63.05 a barrel, up from $60.75 a barrel a month earlier, its state news agency QNA reported on Sunday.

Qatar raised its September land crude price to $64 a barrel from $61.30 a month earlier, QNA reported.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra)